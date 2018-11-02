Loxwood make more changes after appointment of new manager with Brighton & Hove Albion coach coming in

With the change of the first Team Manager announced this week, Loxwood have made some changes to the support staff at the club.

After the news Alex Walsh was appointed manager, Nathan Bowen has joined the club as first team assistant manager. Bowen is an FA Level 3 qualified coach who has extensive experience working with players of all levels across a wide range of age groups.



​He spent 12 years at Brighton & Hove Albion, coaching players across the entire spectrum including Academy level.

Chris Simmons

SEE ALSO Loxwood chairman on new manager Alex Walsh: 'I am very confident that he will stabilise and move the club forward' | Loxwood announce former Lewes and Haywards Heath Town man as new manager | New-look Loxwood management team is finalised and aiming to continue youth policy

In addition to his role at Loxwood he is the assistant manager at Worthing FC's Academy and is Regional Director at The Volenti Academy.

Chairman Mark Lacey said: "All at Loxwood FC are delighted that Nathan has joined the club.

"Along with Alex he brings the character and coaching qualities that we always look for in our leaders and I very much look forward to seeing where the pair of them will take us."

Gareth Neathey

Chris Simmons has stepped down from the management team of the first XI.

Lacey said: "​"I would like to personally thank Chris for all his hard work this season at the club that I know he holds very dear.

​"He is an extremely valuable member of Loxwood and we hope that we can work together on something exciting in the very near future."

And Gareth Neathey, who stepped down from the role of first team manager last month due to work pressures, has formally become part of the Under 18 coaching set-up.

This role enables the club to continue benefitting from his excellent coaching ability.

Lacey said: ""Gareth and I know each other well from the 1st Team last term and we are in tune as to how our young players should develop. I'm delighted that he is joining the Under 18 set-up, as all of us, players and management alike, will benefit from his knowledge and expertise."