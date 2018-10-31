Loxwood announce former Lewes and Haywards Heath Town man as new manager

Loxwood have revealed who their new manager is.

The SCFL Premier Division club have named Alex Walsh as Gareth Neathey's replacement. Walsh was assistant manager at Bostik South East side Haywards Heath Town and previously had three successful seasons at Lewes as u18s manager.

They announced the news on twitter saying: "The #Magpies are absolutely thrilled to announce that Alex Walsh has accepted the position of 1st Team Manager at The Nest and will take charge with immediate effect."

They added: "THANK YOU. We wanted to thank all of the many that took the time to apply for our 1st Team Manager role and in many instances attended interview. We are truly humbled by the regard in which the club is held and we wish all of you the very best in whatever role is next for you."

Chairman Mark Lacey told us earlier in the week: "We’ve had some very, very good candidates as well.

“I’ve been very impressed with some of the candidates we’ve got but we’ve got some other interviews to do which hopefully we’ll have got buttoned down by the end of this week so we might have some news by the end of the week.”