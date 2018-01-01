Sport
Jobs
Cars
Homes
Announcements
Advertise My Business
Register
Login
Edit Account
Sign Out
Sport
Football
Cricket
Rugby
More Sport
News
Transport
Crime
Education
Business
Politics
Environment
Health
Your Say
Opinion
Offbeat
Read This
Sport
Football
Cricket
Rugby Union
More Sport
What's On
Music
Theatre & Comedy
Arts
TV & Film
Eating Out
Lifestyle
Nostalgia
Family
Gadgets & Tech
Outdoors
Travel
Cars
Sport
Headlines
More Headlines >>
Loxwood boss feels FA Cup draw against Erith Town was 'a fair result'
Football
Here’s the Carabao Cup rule changes that Brighton and Hove Albion need to know about
Albion
Brighton v Southampton: Likely line-ups for Carabao Cup clash
Albion
Quadruple hopes alive as Roffey charge on to ECB National Vitality T20 finals
Cricket
Final few days of loan window - find out what Crawley Town’s rivals are up to in our live blog
Crawley Town FC
Crawley Town head coach Harry Kewell linked with Notts County
Crawley Town FC
Lizelle Lee's century sees Surrey Stars beat Loughborough Lightning in Kia Super League final
Sussex CCC
Sciver shines as she leads Surrey Stars to Kia Super League final
Cricket
Crawley boss Kewell praises 'fantastic' Palmer and defends ex-Reds forward
Football
Crawley Town 3 Bury 2: Ollie Palmer the hero again as his late winner seals victory
Football
Football
More Football >>
Loxwood boss feels FA Cup draw against Erith Town was 'a fair result'
Football
Here’s the Carabao Cup rule changes that Brighton and Hove Albion need to know about
Albion
Brighton v Southampton: Likely line-ups for Carabao Cup clash
Albion
Final few days of loan window - find out what Crawley Town’s rivals are up to in our live blog
Crawley Town FC
Crawley Town head coach Harry Kewell linked with Notts County
Crawley Town FC
Local Cricket
More Local Cricket >>
Quadruple hopes alive as Roffey charge on to ECB National Vitality T20 finals
Cricket
Lizelle Lee's century sees Surrey Stars beat Loughborough Lightning in Kia Super League final
Sussex CCC
Sciver shines as she leads Surrey Stars to Kia Super League final
Cricket
Sussex Cricket League: Roffey regain title, Three Bridges secure promotion
Cricket
Rugby
More Rugby >>
Barns Green welcome MP to NatWest Rugby Force Day
Rugby
‘Incredible’ Collyer’s are crowned national rugby champions
Rugby
All set for ninth annual rugby event in memory of Simon Viney
Rugby
Pulborough girls crowned National Cup champions in showpiece final
Rugby
Horsham Colts complete delightful double with cup win
Rugby
More Sport
More More Sport >>
South Downs Riding for the Disabled Group has to relocate
More Sport
Topping closer to teeing it up with European Tour stars
More Sport
Velo South - When is it? Where is the route? What roads are closed? Who is taking part?
News
Clay pigeon shooting day designed for West Sussex women
More Sport