Loxwood chairman on new manager Alex Walsh: 'I am very confident that he will stabilise and move the club forward'

Loxwood's new manager Alex Walsh has a very impressive CV.

The SCFL Premier club was named as manager last night and will take on the role with immediate affect.

The club said they went through 'an extensive and thorough recruitment process' before revealing Walsh as the successful candidate.

He replaces Gareth Neathey who stepped down from the role on October 13 due to work commitments.

Walsh is well known within Sussex footballing circles.

He joins the club directly from Haywards Heath Town FC where he was first team assistant manager.

He was also manager of the Lewes FC Academy and had high profile roles within the Academy structure at Brighton & Hove Albion.

He holds a number of coaching qualifications, including his UEFA B License and is currently working towards his UEFA A.



The club said on their website: "​Alex was selected from a number of excellent candidates because of his commitment to player development, his knowledge of the game in the area and how his personality and character fit with the principles of the club."

Walsh said: "I am delighted to have been appointed as first team manager at Loxwood FC.

​"I would like to thank the club's committee for giving me the opportunity and I'm looking forward to working with the staff and players at the club."

Club chairman Mark Lacey added: "After having such a great quality of applicants for our vacancy it is fantastic to be able to announce Alex as our first team Manager. I am very confident that he will stabilise and move the club forward and I wish him a very warm welcome into the Loxwood family."

The club also added they would like to take this opportunity to thank all of the many that took the time to apply for this vacancy and especially to the good number that attended interviews.

A statement on the website said: "​Loxwood FC are truly humbled by the regard in which the club is held and we wish all of you that applied the very best in whatever role is next for you."