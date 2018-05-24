New-look Loxwood management team is finalised and aiming to continue youth policy

With their new-look management teams finalised, Loxwood have stressed they are ‘staunchly committed’ to continue bringing youth players into senior football.

The Southern Combination League Premier Division club have continually strived to bring young players through their ranks over the past few years.

And with a number of changes taking place at the club during the summer, the Magpies are keen to further enhance their proven commitment to providing a clear route between youth and first team football.

New first team manager Gareth Neathey has completed his management team with the appointment of Chris Simmons and Steve Langridge to work alongside him.

Under-18 boss Matt Camp meanwhile welcomes two former Loxwood players to assist him in the shape of Paul Taylor and Jordan Williams.

Former Loxwood and Broadbridge Heath player Simmons returns to Plaistow Road after a difficult spell as Billingshurst manager.

Langridge is both a UK and Dutch-qualified coach, who makes the move from Horsham YMCA and through his wide experience, is well-equipped to help develop a young squad.

Neathey said: “Matt and I are committed to ensuring that we enhance the culture of respect and responsibility within our club as well as continuing our proven record in bringing young players through into senior football when they are ready.

“Chris and Steve provide excellent experience in both the principles of Loxwood Football Club and what is required of young footballers to make the step up to the next level.

“This is an exciting time for the club and I very much look forward to working with both of them and the under-18 management team to achieve our goals.”

Camp added: “The club is staunchly committed to providing a clear route for youth players into senior football and it is our responsibility to ensure that both the technical ability and character of our young men develop to enable that.

“With that in mind I am delighted that Paul and Jordan have joined me in this endeavour.

“Throughout the time I have worked with them previously they have demonstrated the traits and qualities that we all expect of those who represent our club.

“That’s why I sought them both out to help us ensure our next generation do likewise and all that begins with our under-18 trial session on June 9.”

Both squads will train together throughout the season and the club has chosen for their under-18 side to play in the midweek Combined Counties U18 West Division to enable its younger players to gain material, senior, match day experience without concern over having a game the next morning.

The side’s trial session is at 11am on Saturday, June 9, and full details, along with how to register, can be found at www.loxwoodfc.co.uk or by contacting Matt on 07515 059766.