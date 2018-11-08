Debutant Andrade bags late winner for Alfold in Division 1 Cup win over AFC Varndeanians

Tiago Andrade netted his first goal for Alfold on his home debut as they dumped high-flying league rivals AFC Varndeanians out of the Division 1 Cup.

Having recently signed from Premier Division leaders Chichester City, the striker netted the winner with just four minutes remaining to send ‘Fold through to the quarter-finals to face Bexhill.

Alfold and league leaders Varndeanians had played out a 2-2 draw in the league back in September, but on Saturday in the second-round clash a result was needed.

With Varndeanians’ main threat being the long ball from defence to striker Matt Waterman, Fold, who were without Sam Lemon, Jack Stafford, Dan Hallett and Andy Howard, seemed to deal pretty comfortably.

A set piece that was swung in towards Varndeanians’ Ollie Blackman, who, it appeared, could not miss from just a few yards out, only for Alfold stopper Luis Correia to make a superb save.

Di Paola: The table is looking a lot healthier now after a good two weeks | Freitas slams Billingshurst performance after Division 1 Cup exit to Hailsham Town | Horsham YMCA to put 'full focus on the league' after Sussex Senior Cup loss to Little Common

After beating two defenders with a bursting run, Ben Chowney was denied, before an identical chance for Johden De Meyer went begging.

In the second half, Varndeanians’ best chance saw Scott Packer blaze over from just two yards out.

The hosts brought on Jamie Wanstall, Lee Wragg and Kieron Purkis, who were all involved in the move of the match which saw Andrade slam in his late winner after a lay off from Chowney.

Immediately after, Alfold hit the post, while in the extra six minutes and 30 seconds that the referee had found, Varndeanians had two late goalmouth scrambles which Correia claimed.

Alfold host Southwick in the league on Saturday.

Alfold: Correia, Sultan, Jacques, Fowler, Gray, Chowney, Bevan (Wanstall), Mase, Nourse (Wragg), Andrade, De Meyer (Purkis). Unused: Goodman.