Di Paola: The table is looking a lot healthier now after a good two weeks

Horsham manager Dominic Di Paola believes their position in the Bostik League South East Division in looking a lot healthier.

An unbeaten run of four games – capped with Saturday’s late comeback win at Ashford United – saw the Hornets climb to seventh in the standings.

Falling behind in games due to their cup runs and some narrow frustrating defeats, had seen Di Paola’s side hovering in the bottom half of the table back at the start of October.

But three wins and draw in the league has seen them rocket up the division.

The Horsham boss said: “The real shame was last Tuesday night at Ramsgate. We had a clear goal disallowed for offside, which should have stood. The video clearly shows he is onside, you don’t even need to slow it down.

“With those three points we would have been in a really good position, but I can’t complain. We had quite a middling August, so you are always playing catch-up a little bit.

Horsham boss Di Paola pleased with returning trio, jokes about wayward shooting and praises Storrington

Storrington boss Everett praises players efforts with benchmark set in Sussex Senior Cup exit to Horsham

“The table is looking far better. We will keep trying to improve and be a bit more consistent in what we are doing, that is one thing that will stop us kicking on and being one of the top teams this season.

“It has been a good two weeks when you factor the Corinthian Casuals FA Trophy win in as well.”

‘Marvellous month’ sees Horsham and manager Di Paola pick up Bostik League awards