Freitas slams Billingshurst performance after Division 1 Cup exit to Hailsham Town

Billingshurst boss Luis Freitas slammed his side’s display as they exited the Division 1 Cup with a 5-2 away loss against Hailsham Town on Saturday.

The hosts went ahead on six minutes through Liam Baitup before Connor Townsend doubled the lead on 22 minutes.

‘Hurst pulled a goal back ten minutes later through the re-signed Kai Bichard and equalised five minutes after the half-time break thanks to Chris Spiers.

Ashley Jarvis put the Stringers ahead on 57 minutes before Baitup got his second, and Hailsham’s fourth, three minutes later.

Sam Divall wrapped up the win five minutes from time as ‘Hurst were dumped out of the Division 1 Cup at the first hurdle.

Freitas said: “Overall our performance was not good enough. We defended poorly, both our wide players were ineffective and unable to get in the game and influence anything, and we suffered from lack of player availability. In the end the score was probably a reflection of the run of play.

“It was very disappointing to be knocked out in the first round. The league is our main priority as we have struggled at the wrong end of the table for the past couple of seasons but we felt that we would be able to progress.”

'Hurst return to league action on Saturday with a home game against second-from bottom Mile Oak.

Billingshurst: Hopkins, Bradshaw, Simester, Da Silva, Touahri, Dugamin, Bryant, Spiers, Stallibrass, Tilley, Bichard. Subs: Chadwick, Titcombe, Kaboggoza.