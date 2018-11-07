Horsham YMCA to put 'full focus on the league' after Sussex Senior Cup loss to Little Common

Horsham YMCA coach Ben Godfrey says his side now have to put 'full focus on the league' after they were beaten 3-1 at home by Little Common in the second round of the Sussex Senior Cup last night.

YM made six changes from the side that picked up a 2-0 away win over Langney Wanderers on Saturday; with Luke Gedling, Dan Evans, Tom Gilbert, Alex Barbary, Mark Cave, and Dave Brown coming in for Dean Carden, Guy Harding, Dan Mobsby, Jack Hartley, Tony Garrod, and Tony Nwachukwu.

Jamie Crone opened the scoring on 30 minutes for the Commoners before Sam Ellis doubled the lead seven minutes later.

YMCA hit back just a minute later through topscorer Dean Bown but an 89th minute winner from Crone sealed the visitors progression to the next round.

Godfrey said: "Little Common put in a very good away performance and deserved the victory in the end.

"When they broke their number nine did a great job up top on his own and held the line really well and they should have scored another before they eventually got their third.

"They defended very resolutely and they were very hard to break down. We couldn't seem to find an answer to break them down apart from Dean's great goal that he scored.

"It was disappointing that we didn't get the win but ultimately we have to move our full focus on the league and try to win it this year."

Godfrey was also disappointed that his side lacked an attacking thrust, feeling they had lost their cutting edge which had been prevalent in recent weeks.

He added: "We dominated possession of the ball but it was frustrating that we weren't breaking teams down in the way that we should.

"It was the second phase, the attacking phase, where we didn't really seem to muster up clear chances but we need to move on and take positives from last Saturday's win."