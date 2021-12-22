These are the 10 most-read County Times’ articles of 2021

Thousands of people log on to the West Sussex County Times’ website every day to keep up to date with what is happening in and around Horsham.

By Sarah Page
Wednesday, 22nd December 2021, 10:35 am

Here we reveal 10 of the most-read articles featured on the website over the past year.

Global superstar Adele put her luxury mansion up for sale and many were curious to see what the property was like.

Adele’s former £6.5 million Sussex home goes on sale

Adele. Photo: Getty Images

We also revealed the names of boys and girls that were set to go out of fashion.

10 Baby names at risk of becoming extinct

Many of you could not resist a trip down memory lane when we highlighted some photos of a night out in neighbouring Crawley back in the day.

26 photos to take you back to a night out in the 00s

What the proposed Center Parcs site could look like

A village pub revealed plans for an expensive makeover - and many of you couldn’t wait to find out more.

Sussex village pub announces £400,000 transformation

A young Horsham airline captain was honoured by the Queen but modest Kate West said: “I don’t feel I have done anything special.”

Queen honours world-first airline captain

Many were excited when Center Parcs announced plans to open a new leisure complex in our neck of the woods.

Center Parcs wants to build a holiday park near Crawley

A large-growing tree at a Horsham property led to much curiosity when the owner was ordered to cut it back.

Upset after council orders woman to hack away half her tree

An unsavoury new trend led to a warning from police.

Warning over new viral trend of beaning as Bean Bandits strike in Sussex

Remember the rush to buy petrol and diesel as garages ran dry?

Updates on where you can get petrol in Horsham

And if you were looking for a great place for a night out - this was it.

Horsham venue named one of the world’s best restaurants

