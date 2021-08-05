Horsham town centre venue named one of the world’s best restaurants

MBar in Piries Place has won a TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice award, a spokeswoman for the venue said.

The honour celebrates some of the best restaurants – with the venue, which opened in December 2019, being ranked in the top 10 per cent of restaurants worldwide.

The spokeswoman added: “We are incredibly proud to have one this award after only being open just over a year, but with lockdown we haven’t had the fair shot to show everyone it’s full potential.”