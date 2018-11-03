Horsham Blue Star Harriers enjoy trip to prestigious venue

The Blue Stars youngsters travelled to the impressive indoor facility at Lee Valley, Enfield for this year’s Tom Pink relays event.

The track events are all run as relays with the field events based on sportshall-type events.

Some of the Horsham Blue Star Harriers team

In the under-13 girls continuous relay run over 1500m, where each of the five team members have to run three times over a distance of 100m, the Blue Star team of Lucy Costello, Alexia Johnson, Madeleine Way, Holly Hudson and Kyla Ball ran well in the final to finish in third place - running 3m49.5s.

In the under-13 girls 3 x 500m the team of Holly Hudson, Ella van der Veen and Phoebe Penston ran 5m00.6s to also claim a bronze medal and a further bronze medal was gained in the under-13 boys continuous relay where the team of William Gosden, Theo Ramage, Seth Bond, Tristan Bradley and Lauchlan Slaughter ran 3m50.2s. The final relay medal was another bronze that came in the under-11 boys continuous relay race where each athlete runs four legs of 50m.

The team of Euan Davies, Tom Hays, Thomas Wood, Lex Cornish and Dan Parfitt ran 2m46.3s.

The field events produced a glut of medals with a double win for Madeleine Way, where she won the under-13 girls standing long jump with an impressive leap of 2.23m and then went on to take the Highland Steps competition with a score of 81 steps.

Also in this age group, Kyla Ball jumped 6.08m to win the standing triple jump, and Holly Hudson secured a bronze medal in the weight for distance event where she threw 11.5m. In the under-13 boys shot competition Theo Ramage took victory with a throw of 7.54m, whilst Lauchlan Slaughter scored 62 in the Highland Steps to claim a bronze medal.

The under-11 boys saw gold medals won by Louis Byrne in the weight for distance event, where he threw 12.25m in the Highland Steps with Tom Hays claiming victory with a score of 74 and from Lex Cornish who leapt 1.95m to win the standing long jump. Lila Cox won a silver medal in the under 11 girls soft javelin event with a throw 13.5m, whilst bronze medals were gained by Tom Hays and Mia Barnes in the under-11 Caber events, scoring 16 points and 15 points respectively.

The team thoroughly enjoyed the experience of competing in such a prestigious venue and now look forward to competing in the local Sussex sportshall league events.