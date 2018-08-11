Blue Stars take second as Seb lands delightful double

Broadbridge Heath was the venue for the latest of the Sussex under-15 league fixtures and saw the Blue Star team finish an excellent second place, scoring 169 points.

The were behind winners Crawley (225 points) but ahead of East Grinstead (167), Worthing (110), Chichester (80) and Haywards Heath (26).

There was a double win in the boys’ long jump with Seb Wallace winning the A string with a leap of 6.08m and Matt O’Dwyer winning the B string with 5.02m. O’Dwyer went on to win the shot with a throw of 10.95m, with Jake Hogton taking second place in the B string with 7.96m.

Wallace meanwhile cleared 1.65m to win the high jump. The evening had started off well with Callum Palmer winning the 80m hurdles in 13.3sec, while Hogton took another second place in the hammer with a throw of 17.20m.

The girls’ events saw Ruby Walker finish second in the 100m (13.2), the 200m (28.6) and then finish third in the shot (8.12m), where Renee Bassin won the B string with 7.02m.

The high jump produced good points with Renee Bassin taking second place in the A string with 1.45m, the same height as cleared by Emily Hutchinson to win the B event. Sophie Morris ran well to take second place in the 800m (2min37.9sec), while Sophie Hogton took second place in the 75m hurdles, where she ran 13.0.

The 4x100m relays saw a fine run by Palmer, Wallace, Ed Crossman and O’Dwyer who ran out comfortable winners in 49.3, while the team of Hogton, Eve Vince-Odozi, Bassin and Ruby Walker finished second in 54.9s.

The final Youth Development League match for the under-17 and under-20 age groups took place at Dartford where a small Blue Star team performed with credit to finish fifth of the seven competing clubs.

Tom Gilsenan-Best and Adam West notched up a double win in the long jump with leaps of 5.47m and 5.21m respectively. Gilsenan-Best then went on to win the B races in the 100m (12.1) and 200m (25.0), with West running 12.0 to take second place in the 100m A race.

The under-20 discus saw Caroline Wirth throw 26.82m to win the A string, with Maddie Povey winning the B event with 14.18m. The high jump saw Ellie Walker clear 1.55m to take second place in the A string with Tabby Lee clearing 1.45m to win the B string. Rocky Betts, competing up an age group recorded three personal bests in the 100m (12.2), the 200m (24.9) and the long jump (5.65m).