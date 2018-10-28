Good performances for Blue Star teams at Goodwood’s Sussex County Cross Country relays

The Sussex County Cross Country relays took place at Goodwood, with Horsham Blue Star fielding 12 teams across the age groups.

The under-13 boys’ team put up a good performance to finish in fourth place. The team was led off by Ryan Rothe who ran 11min 09sec for the 2,800m lap, coming back in 16th position, he handed over to Charlie Ferris, who had an exceptional run to move the team up to fifth position, running 10-01, the second overall fastest of the day.

Ferris handed over to Reuben Marsden who ran 10-28 to bring the team home in fourth place. The B team of Monty Neve (11-20), Dominic Barber (11-16) and James Andrews (11-40) finished 14th.

The senior men’s race run over four legs of 4,000m saw the A team also finish in fourth place. The first leg saw Bradley Burke bring the team back in ninth position, running 13-08. He handed over to Jacob Cann who ran 12-53 to move the team up to fifth place, Josh Barnett maintained that position on leg three, running 13-28 and Luke Burgess, running 12-59, anchored the team making up one place and just being edged out of the medals by the team from Crawley.

The B team of Ryan Bowyer (16-03), Jonathon Arnold (14-30), Luke Triccas (13-40) and Harry Eaton (13-19) finished in 14th, whilst the C team of David Maclean (16-34), Andy Dunstan (15-04), Simon Hulcoop (19-10) and James Maclean (18-14) finished 27th.

The over-60 men’s team of Ron Shannon (18-22), Stewart Mackman (19-04) and Bob Scrivener (22-01) also finished in fourth place.

The senior women’s team was led off by Alex Richer, who had a tremendous run to bring the team back in second place, running 14-48, which proved to be the fastest lap by an under-17 woman. Liz Hutchinson ran 19-14 on the second leg and with Jenny Dunstan running 19-00 on the last leg the team finished tenth.

The under-15 boys’ race saw the A team of Tom Clark (10-55), Sam Richards (9-52) and Hari Brogan (10-54) finish ninth, with the B team of Charlie Beckley (11-31), Jesse Mackarel (10-53) and Ed Cox (11-46) finishing 13th.

A non-scoring team saw Matty Smith run an amazing 9-01 on the first leg to set the fastest leg, with Sophie Morris (11-21) running on the second leg and Tom Ralph (12-34) the final leg. In the under-17 men’s race the team of Freddie Jupp (16-09), Ollie Arnold (16-30) and Joe Abraham (16-31) finished ninth.

In the under-11’s 2,000m, Emily Oliver came home 11th, running 9-07, with Eryn Crowhurst close behind in 16th (9-25), while for the boys, Thomas Wood ran 8-56 to finish 23rd.