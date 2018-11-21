'Proud' Loxwood boss hopes Saltdean United draw can be season's catalyst

Loxwood boss Alex Walsh hopes that Saturday’s 1-1 draw away to Saltdean United in the Premier Division will be ‘a turning point’ for his team.

New signings Nicholas Mynhardt and Shabazz Omofe made their bows for Loxwood and they seemed to have a positive impact as the Magpies took the lead.

Skipper Hugo Cowan put Loxwood ahead in the first half before Jamie Brotherton levelled for the Tigers in the second half to see the points shared.

Walsh said: “I was very proud of the players. It was a game where we wanted to make sure we got something out of the game, which we did.

“We did a little bit of homework and saw that Saltdean had conceded quite a lot early on so we wanted to be aggressive and attacking in the first half especially.

“Going ahead enabled us to stick to the game plan that we had but we did know that they had good finishers and they did have a good last 15 minutes at the end but we held on.

“There were improvements in the game against Lancing especially in the second half, so that was a positive from last week.

“After this game, getting the point we needed, we’re hoping it’s going to be a turning point for us in the season and it changes players’ mindsets from ‘not again, we might lose again’ to ‘let’s go and get something out of this game’.”

On 18 minutes, good work from Tom Frankland down the right saw him beat his man and his cross found Cowan who slotted the ball home.

The rest of the half was an end-to-end affair but neither team could find a goal as Walsh’s side held the advantage at the break.

The second half began as the first ended with both teams creating chances. Loxwood had a number of opportunities to double the lead however they were thankful for some great goalkeeping from Magpies stopper Liam Matthews in keeping them ahead.

Saltdean however found an equaliser on 67 minutes as a Tigers cross found Brotherton who headed past Matthews to level.

The last 15 minutes saw the hosts throw everything at Loxwood but the visitors held onto claim a vital point.

he Magpies host fourth-from-bottom Arundel in a clash at the bottom of the table on Saturday.

Loxwood: Matthews, Courtney, Bachelor, Swaine, Boiling, Cowan, Frankland, Mutongerwa, Mynhardt, Omofe, Karl. Subs: Westlake, French, Dawson.