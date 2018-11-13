Loxwood 'probably deserved something out of the game' in defeat to Lancing

Loxwood boss Alex Walsh felt his side deserved something out of their 2-0 home defeat against Lancing in the Premier Division on Saturday after an improved second half display.

The Magpies fielded four new faces after the signings of defender Matt Boiling, and midfielders Mark Goldson, Ash Mutongerwa, and Sam Karl during the week but they couldn’t prevent the Lancers going ahead through John Lansdale.

New Loxwood assistant manager Nathan Bowen. Picture by Steve Robards.

Walsh’s first home game in charge went from bad to worse as debutant Boiling put the ball in his own goal. Loxwood rallied in the second half but couldn’t find a consolation goal.

Walsh said: “I think in the first half we started really well and we were positive and vibrant. After that we gave away a penalty which was disappointing.

“We saved it but they scored the rebound to go 1-0 down. Lancing took the second goal which was disappointing as it was an own goal.

“In the second half we could have crumbled but we showed great character and determination to get back into the game. I think it was a dominant second half and we probably deserved something out of the game based on the second half but it didn’t quite fall for us on the day.”

Action from Loxwood's 2-0 Premier Division home defeat against Lancing on Saturday. Picture by Steve Robards.

Lancing opened the scoring on 14 minutes after Finley Pittock was brought down in the box. Matthew Daniels’ penalty was well saved by Liam Matthews but Landsale was on hand to slot home the rebound.

The visitors doubled the lead ten minutes later as Dan Turner volleyed across goal and Boiling couldn’t avoid deflecting the ball into his own net.

The Magpies were much improved in the second half and had two free-kicks kept out by Lancers ‘keeper James Shaw but they couldn’t force a goal as the full time whistle went.

Loxwood travel to fifth-placed Saltdean United on Saturday.

Loxwood captain Lewis Westlake in action against Lancing on Saturday. Picture by Steve Robards

Walsh added: “We’ve got training Tuesday and Thursday and we’ve got a tough game against Saltdean on Saturday so we need to make sure we’re much more clinical with our chances against a good side like them.”

Loxwood: Matthews, Courtney, Batchelor, Mutongerwa, Boiling, Williams, Frankland, Westlake, Bennett, Goldson, Karl. Subs: French, Swaine, Smith.