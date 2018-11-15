Loxwood boss hints at more new signings to continue freshening up his squad

Loxwood boss Alex Walsh has hinted there will be more new signings as he continues to freshen up his squad at Plaistow Road.

Last week, the Magpies bolstered their ranks with the signings of defender Matt Boiling from Worthing; and midfielders Mark Goldson from AFC Varndeanians, Ash Mutongerwa from Whitehawk, and Sam Karls on a dual contract from Lewes.

All four made their debuts on Saturday, although Boiling unfortunately scored an own goal, during their 2-0 Premier Division defeat - their 12th of the season - at home to Lancing.

Despite the result, Walsh was pleased with the performance of his new recruits and said: “It’s difficult coming into a team straightaway and trying to gel with the lads but I think all four of them did really well.

“Ash and Matt had already been at Loxwood so they knew the club but for Mark and Sam to come in and excel the way that they did in the second half showed their quality. They can definitely be positive for us this season.

“Each player offers different qualities but I’d say they are hard-working and talented players with a winning mentality. All of those players will offer the quality that we need to keep us in this league.”

After making four new signings in a week, Walsh is still looking to add more quality to his squad but would not say whether any new faces would be in the team for Saturday’s trip to Saltdean United.

He added: “We’re always looking to improve the squad in any way that we possibly can. Whether or not we will get any across the line in time for Saturday against Saltdean is hard to tell at the moment but we are always looking to improve the side any way that we can.”