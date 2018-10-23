Same old story for struggling Loxwood as ‘basic mistakes’ cost them at Newhaven

Loxwood interim manager Chris Simmons bemoaned the same old story of ‘basic mistakes’ as they fell to a 3-1 defeat at Newhaven on Saturday.

An own goal and strikes from both Lee and Ian Robinson secured The Dockers victory, although Michael Death had pulled a goal back early in the second half.

The result was The Magpies’ ninth Premier Division defeat of the season and leaves them second-from bottom in the standings.

Simmons, who is currently in charge with Matt Camp, after Gareth Neathey stepped down earlier this month, felt it was another case of costly errors.

He said: “Unfortunately it has been very much the same all season, we have played very well in short spells but keep making very basic mistakes which cost us.

“If we increase the good spells and cut out the errors, we have proved we can compete with anyone in the league.”

The Magpies were without midfielder Lewis Westlake, Ollie Joels and Jordan Warren and despite a slow start, the visitors limited the excellent Newhaven front line to minimal efforts.

That was until the 17th minute when a break and cross down the right-hand side saw Brendan Milborrow inadvertently slide the ball into his own net.

Loxwood started to find their feet and began to push forward more with Harry Batchelor and Tom Frankland starting to cause problems.

On 34 minutes, Milborrow tried to turn with ball inside the 18-yard box and the sharp Lee Robinson stole the ball and slotted past Liam Matthews to make it 2-0.

In the second half, Loxwood started causing Newhaven issues at the back. On 52 minutes, Tom Frankland drove into the 18-yard box and under a challenge a Newhaven defender handled the ball and Death stepped up to drive the resulting penalty home.

With the visitors pushing for an equaliser, they lost Frankland to injury and on 79 minutes, Ian Robinson shook off his marker and netted to make the points safe.

Simmons added: “We now go again Saturday against a very good Lingfield side.”

Loxwood: Matthews, Courtney, Williams, Milborrow, Jardim, Swaine, Frankland, Wood, Batchelor, Hooper-Ridsdale, Death. Subs: French, Shoebridge, Smith, Bennett, Maunder.