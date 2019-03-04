Horsham YMCA make it three league wins a row in spite of 'farcical conditions'

Peter Buckland was more than happy to take home three points in a game ‘played in farcical conditions’ as Horsham YMCA picked up a 3-2 win at Little Common in the Premier Division on Saturday.

Strong winds played its part as YM raced into a 3-0 lead inside half-an-hour thanks to Dean Bown, a Ryan Alexander own goal, and Tom Gilbert.

The hosts pegged YMCA back through Lewis Hole and Russell Eldridge but the Gorings Mead-outfit held on to claim a third win in a row.

The result saw YM three points behind second-placed Newhaven going into Tuesday’s trip to Loxwood.

Buckland said: “We picked up the three points but it was played in farcical conditions.

SEE ALSO Next two games could define Horsham YMCA’s season | Horsham YMCA hit their stride in Eastbourne win ready for crucial promotion period | 'Good, disciplined performance' sees Horsham YMCA record first home win in three months

“Aaron (Jeal) was taking goal kicks and the ball was ending up back in his arms.

“If I’m honest there was no football played whatsoever. It was a complete farce and I was just grateful to get out of there with the three points.”

Kicking with the strong wind, Bown rose unmarked to head home after just two minutes.

YM went two-up on 25 minutes as Alexander’s sliced clearance was carried past ‘keeper Matt Cruttwell.

Gilbert made it 3-0 two minutes later as he hooked home at the back post from a corner.

The hosts rallied as Hole struck to make it 3-1 before Eldridge reduced the deficit further through his spot-kick a minute before the break.

The second period saw Common kicking with the wind and they tried to exploit this by playing long balls into the area.

YM countered this by playing five across the back but Common almost found an equaliser at the death.

Wesley Tate’s well saved flick fell to Jamie Crone but his finish from the rebound was ruled out for offside.

Buckland added: “I know it’s the same for both sides but all five goals were a result from mistakes from the wind.

“I felt for their lad. He’s trying to clear the ball, it turns all of a sudden in the wind and it ends up straight in the back of his own net. It really was a bizarre afternoon.”

YM travel to Loxwood on Tuesday evening (7:45pm k.o.) before they host Arundel on Saturday.

Horsham YMCA: Jeal, Carden, Harding, Gilbert (Hunt 79), Mobsby, Gedling, Nwachukwu (Frankland 58), Barbary, Bown, Ryder (Eales 58), Evans. Unused: Pavlovic, Donaldson.