Horsham YMCA hit their stride in Eastbourne win ready for crucial promotion period

Horsham YMCA seem to have got back into their stride at just the right time as they look to relaunch a late promotion charge.

Saturday’s 4-1 win at Eastbourne Town saw an impressive showing as they extended their Premier Division unbeaten run to five matches.

A Dean Brown brace and strikes from Alex Barbary and Jack Ryder gave them victory at The Saffrons.

YM currently sit fourth in the table, but narrowed the gap on third-placed Town, who have played a game more to a point. They trail second-placed Newhaven, who lost to Loxwood, by four points.

YMCA manager Peter Buckland said: “It’s no coincidence that players are coming back and being able to play the strategy we want to play and play players where we want to play them.

“First half was nip and tuck and they did get two penalties but we won’t go into that. Second half it was one-way traffic and it was a comfortable 4-1 win. It could and should have been a couple more.

“It was nice to get Dean Bown going again as he has been stop-start a bit for seven weeks with injuries and Jack Ryder got a goal and an assist. It was one of the best performances for a long, long time.”

Bown put YM ahead in the fifth minute and Barbary made it 2-0 with 17 minutes gone. Minutes of controversy followed when Eastbourne were awarded two quickfire penalties and while Zac Attwood converted the first, the second hit the post.

YM made the game safe in the 71st minute when Bown netted his second and Ryder made it 4-1 in the closing stages.

YMCA: Jeal, Carden, Gilbert, Harding, Mobsby, Nwachukwu, Gedling, Ryder, Hartley, Barbary, Bown. Subs: Hunt, Evans, Pavlovic, Frankland, Eales.