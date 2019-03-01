Next two games could define Horsham YMCA’s season

Horsham YMCA manager Peter Buckland thinks a crucial four-day spell over the weekend could define their season.

The Gorings Mead outfit won 4-1 at Eastbourne Town on Saturday with an impressive showing to take their unbeaten Premier Division run to five matches.

YM currently sit fourth in the table, but narrowed the gap on third-placed Town, who have played a game more to a point. They trail second-placed Newhaven, who lost to Loxwood, by four points.

Buckland believes second place could be enough to secure promotion this season and is targeting a big few days with an away trip to Little Common on Saturday, followed by a derby game at Loxwood on Tuesday night.

The manager said: “I said to the players on Saturday, we could be having two conversations at 5pm, one being ‘same old YM, they have bottled it and they are out of it’ or the other, ‘blimey, they have gone down to Eastbourne Town and beat them’.

“It’s no secret that I think second place could have a chance at going up. Newhaven and Eastbourne Town both have very tough away games on Saturday (against Saltdean United and Pagham) and we are away to Little Common.

“If we secure a win down there – and if is the biggest word in the dictionary – and if we can go to Loxwood on Tuesday and win, then we could find ourselves back in second place.

“I realise there are a lot of ifs and buts in there and plenty of different permutations, but it is possible.