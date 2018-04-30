VIDEO: Campaigners produce protest film in fight against incinerator

Campaigners fighting plans to build a new incinerator in Horsham have released a new video showcasing their concerns.
Britaniacrest Recycling has put forward renewed proposals to build a 24-hour Recycling, Recovery and Renewable energy facility at the site of the old Wealden brickworks in Langhurstwood Road.
The waste management firm put forward similar proposals to West Sussex County Council last year but withdrew them at the last minute.
Anti-incinerator group No Incinerator 4 Horsham has battled both sets of plans and held a protest march through the town earlier this month.
It also lanched a petition against the application which has collected more than 3,100 signatures.
