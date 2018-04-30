VIDEO: Campaigners produce protest film in fight against incinerator

Campaigners fighting plans to build a new incinerator in Horsham have released a new video showcasing their concerns.

Britaniacrest Recycling has put forward renewed proposals to build a 24-hour Recycling, Recovery and Renewable energy facility at the site of the old Wealden brickworks in Langhurstwood Road.

Anti-incinerator protesters in Horsham

The waste management firm put forward similar proposals to West Sussex County Council last year but withdrew them at the last minute.

Anti-incinerator group No Incinerator 4 Horsham has battled both sets of plans and held a protest march through the town earlier this month.

It also lanched a petition against the application which has collected more than 3,100 signatures.

