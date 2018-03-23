New plans submitted for Horsham incinerator

New plans have been submitted to create an incinerator north of Horsham.

Britaniacrest Recycling has put forward renewed proposals to build a 24-hour Recycling, Recovery and Renewable energy facility at the site of the old Wealden brickworks in Langhurstwood Road.

An artist's impression of the project. Image from West Sussex County Council Planning Portal.

The waste management firm sought approval last year for a similar facility but withdrew its application shortly before it was due to be discussed by West Sussex County Council.

In the latest plans the facility would separate and process up to 230,000 tonnes of commercial and industrial waste. Items which could not be recycled would be burnt and turned into electricity which would power the building with any excess exported to the National Grid.

The previous application caused a backlash from residents who raised concerns over an increase in pollution, the design and scale of the building and its affects on the countryside.

Britaniacrest’s new plans have put forward a curved roof design for the building to reduce worries over its height.

No Incinerator 4 Horsham with UK Win campaigners

It has also said the facility would have a ‘significant positive impact’ on greenhouse gas emissions compared to existing commercial and industrial waste management arrangements in West Sussex.

Campaign group No Incinerator 4 Horsham met with national organisation United Kingdom Without Incineration Network (UK Win) last week to discuss the new proposals.

A spokesman for No Incinerator 4 Horsham said: “UK Win are behind the political cross party Early Day Motion to place a moratorium on new incinerators because there is not enough waste to feed the incinerators currently in use and being built in the UK, but this legislation will come way too late for West Sussex.

“Last year an incredible 1000 people objected to an incinerator being built by Britaniacrest and it is therefore hoped communities will all write to the council again as their first objections will not be counted for this new application.”

Residents can comment on the application by visiting the county council website.

