VIDEO: Crowds march through Horsham in protest against incinerator

Protesters marched through Horsham as the battle against plans to build a new incinerator heats up.

Equipped with megaphones and banners campaigners were out in force as they stormed through the town centre on Saturday (April 14) highlighting their concerns over plans to build the 24-hour facility off Langhurstwood Road.

Protesters made their way to the bandstand in the Carfax.

Britaniacrest Recycling has put forward an application to West Sussex County Council to build a new Recycling, Recovery and Renewable Energy plant at the site of the former Wealden Brickworks.

The waste management company submitted a similar plan last year but withdrew it at the last minute.

Campaign group No Incinerator 4 Horsham staged the protest which saw dozens of people walk from Wilkinsons to the Carfax.

Sally Pavey, of No Incinerator 4 Horsham, said she met lots of residents who were unaware of the plans which she believed had been 'brushed under the carpet' .

Dozens joined in the protest against plans to build a new incinerator in Horsham.

She said: "People were absolutely horrified. What it did do was raise awareness to a lot of people for something that's been a secret squirrel.

"We had people absolutely horrified by it so from that point of view it really raised the profile to what is being proposed for Horsham.

"We were really pleased with the number of people who turned out and we were pleased we did it."

Around 30 people set off from Wilkinsons but Sally said as they walked more and more people joined with more than 60 arriving at the bandstand.

Youngsters joined the protest in Horsham

She said: "As we were walking from outside Wilkinsons to the bandstand people were walking towards us and getting leaflets from us.

"So many came forward and said they would take some of the leaflets and would hand them out where they live.

"I think the proof of the pudding will be the number of people that will go and object."

The group has raised concerns around the loss of recycling which it believes could be caused by the facility.

Campaigners handed out leaflets to members of the public.

Issues around pollution have also been raised with comparisons being made to the changing standards of fumes created by vehicles in the car industry.

Sally said: "I think to have a massive industrial incinerator of this magnitude you simply won't be recycling and once you have burnt it it's gone forever. Burning is not the right way forward so for us it's a very short sighted view.

"Obviously we are very concerned about what is coming out of the chimney. It might make today's standards but you only have to look at the car industry.

"I think the visual impact will just destroy and devalue Horsham forever."

Campaigners for the Campaign to Protect Rural England echoed Sally's concerns over pollution claiming the facility will create a 'toxic cloud' over Horsham and Crawley.

The group is demanding a full investigation into how the emissions would impact farmland, livestock and the natural environment.

Protesters marched down West Street.

No Incinerator 4 Horsham will be out in the town centre over the weekend handing out leaflets and speaking to members of the public.

A public meeting is also scheduled to be held by North Horsham Parish Council on Friday (April 20).

The council is looking to collect views from residents before it submits its comments on the application.

The meeting will be held at 7.45pm at Holbrook Tythe Barn in Pondtail Road.

"The clock is ticking," Sally added. "Time is running out and obviously we welcome the public meeting at North Horsham as well."

To comment on the application visit West Sussex County Council's planning portal using reference WSCC/015/18/NH.