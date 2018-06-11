Incinerator plans recommended for approval

Plans to create an incinerator in Horsham have been recommended for approval.

Britaniacrest Recycling has submitted proposals to West Sussex County Council to build a Recycling, Recovery and Renewable Energy facility at the Former Wealden Brickworks in Langhurstwood Road.

The plans have faced backlash from many residents with concerns raised over the size of the building, the impact on traffic and a potential increase in pollution.

However, council officers’ have recommended the application be approved, stating the development is considered ‘acceptable’ in terms of its impact on people, the environment and development plan policies.

In recommendations put forward to the council’s planning committee, officers outline the facility will sort 230,000 tonnes of waste each year with 50,000 tonnes being recycled. The rest will be burnt and turned into energy.

Officers said this would ‘help to drive the management of waste up the hierarchy and divert waste from landfill’.

Concerns were raised by many residents over the size of the building, set to be 35.9m high with a 95m chimney stack.

Despite these concerns officers said the visual impact would be limited due to the topography and vegetation in the area.

They also said there would be no increase in HGV movements over that which is already permitted on the site and the impact of noise and odour would be minimal.

One of the biggest concerns raised by campaigners was over the possible increase in emissions creating a ‘toxic cloud’ over the town.

Officers said emission from the stack would be monitored and managed and the facility’s operation would be ‘acceptable in terms of its impact on public health and the environment’.

Several parish councils have opposed the plans along with the developer behind plans for one of the biggest housing projects in Horsham.

Liberty Property Trust is set to create 2,750 new homes complete with new schools, a business park and recreational spaces on land north of the town and raised concerns over the impact of the building on new and existing residents.

Officers said despite the pending development the plans to create the facility were considered ‘acceptable’.

If approved the building will take 31 months to create.

Councillors are set to meet next Tuesday (June 19) to discuss the application.

Campaigners are urging residents to continue writing to the council with their objections over the scheme.

