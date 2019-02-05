Horsham town centre explosion: 150 homes and businesses without power

More than 100 shops, businesses and homes in Horsham town centre have been left without power after an explosion in the town centre this morning (February 5).

No-one was injured in the incident but dozens of shops have been left without electricity with many being forced into temporary closures this morning.

Engineers are currently at the scene and are working to restore power.

A spokesman for UK Power Networks said: “Engineers are working as quickly as possible to restore power supplies to 151 customers in the South Street area of Horsham following a fault on the network. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”