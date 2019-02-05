Firefighters called to ‘explosion’ in Horsham town centre

Shops and business have been left without power after an ‘explosion’ in Horsham town centre this morning.

Firefighters were called to the Causeway after an electrical substation ‘exploded’ at the junction with Blackhorse Way.

A spokesman for the fire service said two crews were sent to the scene at about 9.15am.

They said: “There had been an explosion at an electrical substation causing a power outage in Blackhorse Way and the Causeway.”

The incident has left many shops and businesses in the town centre without power.

Firefighters have left the scene and UK Power Networks is working to restore electricity, the spokesman added.