Horsham town centre explosion: All shops affected by power cut

Dozens of shops and business have been forced to close in Horsham town centre after an explosion at a substation this morning (February 5).

The fire service said an electrical substation on the corner of the Causeway and Blackhorse Way exploded at about 9.15am. For more see our previous story: Firefighters called to ‘explosion’ in Horsham town centre

Dr Ex is one of dozens of shops that has been forced to close

The incident has cut off power to shops and business in town with most of Middle Street, a majority South Street and parts of West Street affected.

Traders say power should be restored between 11.30am and midday.

Here are a list of shops and businesses affected:

West Street

- HSBC

- Lloyds

- Closs and Hamblin

- Edinburgh Woolen Mill

- Waterstones (open but no hot drinks being served in cafe)

- Shorts

Middle Street

- Santander

- White Stuff

- The Company Hairdresser

- Dr Ex

- Covet

- Truffles Bakery

- Timpsons

- The Hair Shop

- Digits

- Laura Ashley

South Street

- The Comodor

- Woodlands Estate Agents

- Mooeys

- Tonic Hair

- Moss Bros

- Subway

- Phase Eight

- Cubitt and West

- Seasalt

- Cook

Causeway

- Horsham Museum (Open but phone lines and email are down)