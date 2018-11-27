Join Phileas Fogg on an interactive theatrical adventure this winter

Families can step back in time to the 1870s this winter and help Phileas Fogg on a thrilling theatrical journey to meet Santa.

Phileas Fogg’s Winter Wonderland is a new experience at Phileas Fogg’s World of Adventures in Brighton.

Phileas Fogg's Winter Wonderland. JD Photography

It’s an immersive live pantomime adventure that runs every weekend until Christmas.

A spokesperson said: “This immersive, interactive theatre experience spreads across 16 adventure areas (by the team that worked on Star Wars, Harry Potter and James Bond to name a few).

“It has been carefully created for audience groups of all ages.

“There are two versions of the adventure: one specially designed for families and children and a more challenging version for an adult audience. You will join a small group of fellow adventurers (maximum group size of 12), starting aboard a recreation of a vintage train at Paris as you and your group immerse yourself in a whirlwind tour across five continents, escorted by Phileas, meeting theatrical characters and challenges along the way.

“Time is of the essence as you are being pursued by Detective Fix from Scotland Yard so you’ll need all your wits and courage to solve the challenges and collect the unique artefacts that will help Phileas complete his mission and prove his innocence.

“Once you’ve completed your mission, you’ll be led to the splendidly relaxing Reform Bar (fully licensed) and Indoor Garden Room, where you can unwind and enjoy a well-earned drink or a light bite to eat. We also have rooms available for private hire for groups, parties and corporate events.”

The experience includes a whirlwind trip to the North Pole, a gift from Santa and access upstairs to the Winter Wonderland where you can write to Santa using his postmaster. You can also enjoy some fun and games with Santa’s elves, decorate gingerbread or make reindeer food with Mrs Claus’s helpers.

Phileas Fogg’s World of Adventures is at Sussex House, Crowhurst Road, Hollingbury.

Visit www.phileasfoggsworldofadventures.co.uk to find out more.

