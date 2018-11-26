Wizzard and ELO founder Roy Wood offers a rocking Christmas gig

Roy Wood’s Rock and Roll Christmas show returns to Crawley this December.

The concert, which is at The Hawth, Crawley, on Monday, December 10 (7.30pm), has become an annual British Christmas tradition and Roy has been playing sell-out venues across the country.

A spokesperson said: “What better way to celebrate our holiday season than with a man who has helped shape our musical Christmas?

“Recently inducted into The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in New York, Roy is now known across the world as a founder of The Move, ELO and Wizzard.

“This is a rock packed evening you won’t want to miss.”

The show features Roy with his Big Rock and Roll Band performing classic hits like ‘California Man’, ‘Flowers In The Rain’, ‘Fire Brigade’, ‘I Can Hear The Grass Grow’, ‘Blackberry Way’, ‘See My Baby Jive’, ‘I Wish It Could Be Christmas Every Day’ and many more.

Tickets cost £28. Call The Hawth box office on 01293 553636.

Also at The Hawth

One of the world’s leading blues musicians, Eddie Martin, brings Eddie’s Story of Blues to The Hawth studio on Wednesday, December 12.

A spokesperson said: “Award-winning guitarist and harmonica player Eddie Martin plays the music and tells the fascinating story of the blues – from early country blues to Chicago and beyond – in a popular live music show that’s both entertaining and educational.

“Eddie performs music from Son House, Charlie Patton through to Robert Johnson, Muddy Waters and Elmore James, as well as some of his own compositions.”

Tickets cost £15 and the show starts at 7.45pm. This event is presented in association with Crawley Blues Club.

