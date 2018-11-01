Pulborough take another 'step in the right direction'

Pulborough coach Clayton Saunders said his side’s 51-17 win over Hastings & Bexhill was another step in the right direction.

High-flying Pulborough maintained control of the game throughout, and went into the break with a slim five point lead.

Action from Saturday's game. Picture by Steve Robards

Tries from Luke Kilford, Sam Beesley, and a penalty try for H&B pulling down a driving maul on their line.

Then two conversions, and a penalty from Frazer Oliphant-Hope, saw the score at half time 22-17 to Pulborough.

Saunders was delighted with the result. He said: “As far as performances go, Saturday was another step in the right direction.

“However, it was the second half performance that defined the game for us as a team.

“The team played with real confidence and showed the 300-odd supporters some fabulous open running rugby, excellent set pieces, and good support lines.

“All of that resulted in four more tries (Brad Game, Harry Bullock, Luke Kilford x2), followed up with three conversions (Oliphant_Hope, and Kilford x2), and a penalty from Oliphant-Hope.”

Saunders added: “The team played with real composure. For the first time this season, they controlled the game from start to finish. Luke Kilford is really asserting himself as a running flyhalf, with three tries. But he also proved he is pretty handy off the tee too, with two conversions.

“Taking his total points for the game to 19, earning him Man of the Match. Frazer Oliphant-Hope also played another key role at outside centre. He also kicked well from the tee, kicking five out of six.”

James Deng had his first taste of senior rugby. The young colt who has only just turned 17 in the last month, bambozzeld the defence from fullback for 25 minutes with his speed, and his uncanny ability to be able change direction why maintaining that speed.

Saunders added: “He also showed he is not afraid of the big boys either, pulling down Hastings & Bexhill’s big running second row with ease.”

This weekend Pulborough go East to play Folkestone, a side they has never beaten away in their 50 year history.

Saunders said: "Its going to be a big ask again, with no less than 11 players from last Saturdays performance missing! However, a club is only as good as the depth of players it has at its disposal. And I am confident that the players stepping up, can go and create a little bit club history."

1. Guy Baxter 2. Charlie Denman 3. Terry Falk 4. Hugo Baldwin 5. Matt Goring 6. Ollie Coombe-Tenant 7. Joe Serna 8. Lewis Morton 9. Harry Bullock 10. Luke Kilford 11. Ewan Callaway 12. Brad Game 13. Frazer Oliphant-Hope 14. Sam Beesley 15. Henry Lee 16. Connor Leeding 17. Dom Herron 18. James Deng (first game for the 1st XV)