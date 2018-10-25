‘Everything clicked’ for Pulborough during second half of Park House win

Pulborough coach Clayton Saunders felt ‘everything clicked’ in their 28-12 victory away to Park House on Saturday.

The result sees the Freelands outfit sit fourth in a congested London 3 South East table.

They have won four and lost two of their fixtures so far this season and trail leaders Crowborough by six points.

Saunders felt they played some of their best rugby yet in the second half against Park House as they look to mount a promotion push.

He said: “Saturday was a great result. In the second 40 minutes everything just clicked, like I knew it would at some point. We have quality players all over the park, and it was just a matter of time.

“The thing now, is to back it up at home against Hastings & Bexhill, especially after losing two on the trot at home.

“Promotion is definitely the goal this season, but it’s one game at a time. We can’t afford to get too far ahead of ourselves.”

After defending on their own line for 20 minutes, as soon as ‘Borough won a penalty in the opposition half, Frazer Oliphant-Hope slotted the visitors ahead.

Soon after Oliphant-Hope crossed the line for the first score of the afternoon and converted his own try, but House hit back with their own converted score.

Despite turning around just 10-7 up at the break, the second half was one-way traffic after two quick tries from Oscar Gravell and Sam Beesley.

Pulborough were awarded another penalty and with only a 13-point lead, Oliphant-Hope made the decision to kick and extended the lead past two converted tries.

Then on the 70-minute mark, patience was rewarded as Luke Kilford, who played fly-half, scored a fantastic solo try to secure the bonus point.

With the final play of the game, Park House earned themselves another consolation try with a catch and drive from a five metre line-out.

Saunders praised the displays from Harry Bullock, Kilford and Matt Goring, but said: “The man of the match was Lewis Morton in his first game back this season. At 115kg he started the game at inside centre.

“He moved into his preferred position of back row and from then on in he dominated the contact area, bossed it in defence and probably left the pitch with the most running metres too.”

‘Borough host Hastings on Saturday and Saunders added: “It should be a great day with it being the vice-presidents’ lunch, which always brings in a few hundred supporters.

“Our 2nd XV are at home as well, who also had a great win 52-7 against Chichester 3rd to remain second in the table in the Sussex Reserve League.”

Pulborough: Gue, Ledding, Blunden, Goring, Herron, Leddra, Serna, Short, Bullock, Kilford, Callway, Morton, Oliphant-Hope, Beesley, Lee. Subs: Denman, Gravell.