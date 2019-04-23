Loxwood's draw to confirm survival 'was a nice way to kick-off the bank holiday weekend'

Loxwood’s 1-1 home draw with Crawley Down Gatwick on Saturday to ensure their Premier Division survival ‘was a nice way to kick off the bank holiday weekend’ according Alex Walsh.

Jason Dawson opened the scoring for the hosts but former Magpie Michael Wood levelled for the visitors as the points were shared.

Defeats for bottom-sides Arundel and Eastbourne United meant that Loxwood opened up a seven point cushion over the drop with two games left to play, thereby confirming their place in the division for next season.

Walsh said: “We had a little bit of pressure before the game. I know we had a little bit of daylight between us and the teams below us but we wanted to get it done that day.

“We didn’t want to leave it over the next couple of games and drag it out.

“We were a bit unlucky with the goal we conceded. I didn’t think it was a free-kick but sometimes those things are given.

“A 1-1 draw was enough with results going our way so there was good celebrations in the dressing room after the game.

“It was a nice way to kick-off the bank holiday weekend.”

In the first-half Anvils keeper Andy Greaves made some great stops to keep the Magpies at bay.

After 42 minutes Dawson pounced on some hesitant defending and finished from close in after a surging run into the box. It was 1-0 to Loxwood at the break.

The Anvils came out fired up for the second-half. Their dominance was rewarded on the hour when Wood fired an absolutely unstoppable free-kick past Liam Matthews, in the home goal, for a deserved equaliser.

Crawley Down pushed for a winner but Loxwood defended well to take a share of the spoils and earn the point that ensured their Premier Division status for next season.

Loxwood: Matthews, Frankland (Bennett 76), Broughton, French, Boiling, Courtney, Follea, Goldson (Smith 86), Robinson (Mutongerwa 55), Dawson. Unused: Ridsdale-Hooper, Popham.