Loxwood planning 'vast improvements' to avoid relegation battle next season

Alex Walsh is tentatively planning 'vast improvements' at Loxwood for their 2019/20 campaign as he 'doesn’t want to be in a relegation battle' next season.

The Magpies sit 16th in the Premier Division, six points above the drop zone with three games left to play.

Although the Plaistow Road-outfit are not yet mathematically safe, and the season is not yet over, Walsh's thoughts have begun to turn to next term.

The Magpies boss said: "I do have some ideas for what I want to do next season, like who I want to bring in. In certain ways I want to change a few things around the club.

"But all those conversations will take place once that last ball is kicked. We can then start the hard work.

"I’ve said to a couple of people that I don’t want to be in this position again next season.

"I don’t want to be in a relegation battle. It’s just not enjoyable and it’s not something I want to be involved with.

"We’re going to be making vast improvements to try and be at the right end of the table instead of scrapping every week.

"That’s the aim but we need to get these three games out of the way first."

Loxwood face two games in three days over the Easter break. They host Crawley Down Gatwick on Saturday before travelling to in-form Broadbridge Heath on Tuesday evening (7:45pm kick-off).

The Magpies suffered back-to-back defeats against their upcoming opponents back in December, falling 2-1 at home to Heath on Boxing Day before losing 3-0 at the Anvils three days later.

The defeat at Crawley Down in particular still rankles with Walsh, as the Loxwood boss admitted they were 'second-best in all areas of the pitch'.

Walsh has now challenged his side to 'show the real Loxwood' and avenge their December defeat.

He added: "The only game where we’ve been well and truly beaten is Crawley Down Gatwick away.

"It was the first time this season where I’ve gone ‘we haven’t stood a chance today because we were second-best in all areas of the pitch’.

"Personally I feel we owe them one. We weren’t good enough when we went down there last time and they fully deserved the points.

"3-0 flattered us. We were really poor over there.

"I’m hoping we can turn it on and show the real Loxwood because we weren’t at the races at all."

Loxwood will be close to full-strength going into these two fixtures.

Forward Sam Karl is 'touch-and-go', according to Walsh, but midfielder Tim Bennett has officially been ruled out for the rest of the season.