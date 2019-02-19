Luis Freitas steps down as Billingshurst manager

Luis Freitas has stepped down from his role as manager at Division 1 side Billingshurst.

The departing boss made the decision to leave his post this (Tuesday) afternoon.

Freitas took the job at the Jubilee Fields-outfit in the summer, his first managerial role, after previously coaching at Bostik South East side Haywards Heath Town.

'Hurst sit 12th in Division 1 having taken 27 points from 22 games. Freitas' last game in charge of the club was a heavy 5-2 home defeat against near-neighbours Steyning Town on Saturday.

The outgoing manager said: "As of this afternoon I’m no longer the manager of Billingshurst Football Club.

"I would like to thank them all, especially chairman Kevin Tilley and vice-chairman Mark Betts, for the opportunity they gave me at managing Billingshurst F.C.

"I haven’t got a bad word to saying about anyone at the club and I wish them well going forward.

"As for me I will take a few weeks off to see what’s out there, but now that I’ve had a taste (of management) I want more."