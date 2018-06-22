New Billingshurst manager Freitas impressed by club’s ambition

New Billingshurst boss Luis Freitas is aiming for a top half finish as they gear up for the new Southern Combination League Division 1 season.

Hurst finished 16th last term, finishing just two points above the drop, leading previous boss Chris Simmons to resign after a difficult season for the club.

Freitas, who was recently coaching at Haywards Heath Town, has been appointed as his predecessor and is hoping that a consistent first team will be a benefit to his sides ambitions after a difficult 2017/18.

He said: “I want us to compete, we won’t be at the bottom end we’re going to be at the top end.

“I think it was Billingshurst’s second season in senior football so I do think they were trying to find their feet but from what I’ve heard last season wasn’t very good.

“There wasn’t a consistent side week in, week out and that is something we need to change going forward. I feel if we put out a consistent side and we get the best out of the players we will definitely move forward.”

Freitas left his academy job of two years at Brighton & Hove Albion to take his first steps into first team management and sees Billingshurst as the perfect place to hone his craft after being impressed by the potential of the club.

He added: “I’m at that stage of my career where I need to be doing more coaching. I’ve been a coach for several seasons at Haywards Heath Town and I just needed to take that next step.

“I’m coming from academy football at a professional level so I just needed to take that step in terms of developing my coaching career and getting my UEFA A Licence.

“This summer I applied for several jobs and a few of them got back to me but Billingshurst really stood out because of their facilities and the way they wanted to take the club forward.”

Freitas has also been adding to his back room staff with Richard Midadje joining as head coach, as well as retaining the services of Nathan Sleat.

The new Hurst boss was delighted with the acquisition of Midadje as they share the same football philosophy, and is close to announcing his assistant manager.

Freitas added: “I’ve got an assistant manager coming in but he’s got work commitments at the moment. As soon as he’s done that he can commit to us and join up with us.

“I’m really chuffed we got Richard (Midadje) in. He was the under-23s manager at Three Bridges and he did a lot of good work there.

“He thinks just like me. He wants to get the ball down and play.

“It’s going to be really interesting working with him. He’s got players that can come in as well so I’m really looking forward to it.”

Hurst will also be holding open training sessions throughout pre-season and Freitas is hoping that these sessions will help him form the core of his squad.

They have also confirmed their pre-season fixtures with all games taking place at Jubilee Fields. They will kick off against Crawley Down Gatwick on Saturday, July 7, before concluding against Farncombe on Saturday, July 28.