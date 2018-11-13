FA Trophy: Horsham and Bath City set for Sunday showdown as Di Paola says players are giving everything for the club

Horsham will be hoping for a bumper Sussex crowd with their FA Trophy third-qualifying round clash against National League South side Bath City taking place on a Sunday.

The Hornets reward for their victory against division-higher Potters Bar Town on Saturday was a home tie against the Somerset outfit.



Third qualifying round matches were scheduled to take place over the weekend of November 24/25 and due to Horsham's landlords Lancing having a game at Culver Road on Saturday, the fixture has been confirmed as a 3pm kick-off on Sunday.



There is £5,000 prize money up for grabs in the first-ever meeting between the two clubs and the third time in four rounds that Dominic Di Paola’s side have faced a side from a higher division in this season’s competition.



Bath - managed by former Birmingham City, Northampton Town and Cheltenham Town player Jerry Gill - sit fourth in National League South with eight mins from 16 games.



Reacting to Saturday's win, Di Paola said: "I think the back-four were brilliant. In goal, Pells (Josh Pelling), then Mets (Steve Metcalf), Harvey Sparks, Joe Shelley and Dylan Merchant.

"We limited their chances - the collective unit kept us in the game so our forwards could get the goal.



"Although there weren't many, the supporters must look at that team and see they are giving absolutely everything for the football club.



"What more can you ask for?"



Horsham's Bostik League match at Three Bridges, scheduled to have taken place on Saturday, November 24, has been switched to Tuesday, December 11, kick-off 7.45pm.



The Hornets' Sussex Senior Cup third round tie at home to Eastbourne Borough will take place on Tuesday, December 5, kick-off 7.15pm.