FA Trophy: Injury update and Di Paola on healthy competition for places at Horsham

Dominic Di Paola has given an injury update and spoken of healthy competition for places at Horsham ahead of their FA Trophy clash with Bath City this weekend.



The Hornets welcome the National League South side to Culver Road on Sunday for the third qualifying round clash in a 3pm kick-off.



Following on from their impressive 4-0 Bostik League South East win over then third-placed VCD Athletic, the Horsham boss has one injury concern and spoken of some of his squad members that he 'feels for' in terms of game time.



There is just one player on their injury list and that is defender Charlie Farmer, who had a problem with his knee in a comeback game for the now defunct under-23 side.



Di Paola said: "Charlie Farmer is a bit of a worrying one. He's been out for three months now and I think he has done some damage.



"I am not sure how much he has done on it either as he struggles with work, so it's a bit of a concern."



On the squad as a whole, Di Paola feels it mostly manages itself without any real selection headaches each week, but he admits some could easily feel 'hard done by'.



He added: "We have competition, but it's a 17-man squad. We do not really rotate as at this level there is always someone that is not about. Players might have a knock or need a rest, so it works out well.



"We have good competition but not too much that it's unmanageable. Dorking and Worthing for example - although the latter have a few injured - have 25-man squads, when you have got to keep so many happy it can be difficult.



"One or two of ours can feel a bit hard done by; Lewis Hyde, who has been on the bench but kept a clean sheet last time he played. Dean Lovegrove, he played very against Potters Bar and again kept a clean sheet, but we wanted to go something a bit different against VCD Athletic.



"It's got to be hard, but I think a good thing at the moment is that it's a good squad and it's enjoyable to be to be a part of.



"Lee Harding, while he is back, is two or three weeks away fitness wise, so he isn't a decision we have to factor in at the moment (to the starting line-up).



"Jame McElligott I feel the most for as he hasn't had a bad game all season, he's played so well whenever he is in the team."



Joey Taylor is back with the team this week having featured for Montserrat in their Concacaf Nations League qualifier win against Aruba.



Di Paola added: "We will see how he is and he is back for a while now as their next game is in March. It is an incredible experience and we are pleased for him, but it is a bit of a disruption."