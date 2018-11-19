Horsham defender stars on international duty with Montserrat on the verge of Concacaf Nations League qualification

Joey Taylor was once again on international duty on Friday as Montserrat clinched another victory in the Concacaf Nations League qualifiers.

The Horsham defender played the whole 90 minutes as he and his countrymen overcame Aruba 2-0 in their third qualifying game.

Having clinched their first win in five attempts in last month’s 1-0 victory over Belize, they made it two wins from two matches and to move onto six points after three games.

Former Nottingham Forest striker Spencer Weir-Daley was again on target along with Bradley Woods to leave them 13th in the standings from 34 teams.

Former Welling full-back Taylor, who joined Horsham in the summer, will now be hoping he and his country can overcome Cayman Islands in March in the final qualifying to go through as well as clinching a place for the first time in the Gold Cup, for which the top ten win a place..

Taylor, 21 qualifies to play for the tiny Caribbean island - which has a population a little over 5,000 - through his grandparents. His brother, Charlton Athletic striker Lyle Taylor also captains the team.

Joey was making just his third appearance for his country after netting on his debut against El Salvador last month in a match they lost 2-1 to a last-minute winner; the game was Montserrat’s first international game for three years.

He was the first-ever player to graduate from Welling United’s development squad, signing a contract at the National League side in 2015 and went on to make ten first-team appearances.

Taylor has also played for East Grinstead Town, Leatherhead, Burgess Hill and VCD Athletic.