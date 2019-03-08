Alfold missing key players, but still manage three points

Alfold travelled to league strugglers Worthing United who have recently picked up some valuable points.

Again like last week’s game Fold where missing key players with Jack Stafford still side-lined with a knee injury as well as Jamie Wanstall, Dan Hallett, Jordan Mase and Zach Gray.

Johden De Meyer scored both for Alfold

In tough windy conditions the game kicked off and within 7 minutes Fold took the lead after the menacing wide man Kelvin Lucas took on two players and played in frontman Johden De Meyer who slammed his effort home. For the rest of the half Alfold were in control but didn’t create many chances but at the same time didn’t concede any.

Alfold seemed to have upped their tempo with chances coming for De Meyer and also for Andrade only to be denied both times by the keeper. Andrade then came close with a free kick that hit the post and just a few minutes later headed towards goal but this time denied by the upright. Worthing who never gave up then threatened Alfold with a close range free kick which was brilliantly saved by goal keeper James Wastell.

Alfold kept plugging away for a second and on 75 mins it was the same pair that provided the goal with Kelvin Lucas crossing in for Johden De Meyer to poke home for 2-0 and what would be the final score.

Joint manager Jack Munday was relieved. He said: "We deserved all three points and maybe a couple more goals but a win and a clean sheet is brilliant.

"Worthing battled well and by watching them today it’s hard to believe they are In the position they find themselves. For us with players missing recently I’m thankful we put together such a big squad.

"Sam Lemon playing in the middle of the park didn’t look out of place today and we also had a couple playing with injuries or illnesses so credit to them. Next week is a huge test against Hailsham and we hope to have most of the squad back available."

Team: Wastell, Fowler, Joseph, Jacques, Howard, Lemon (Pett), Nourse, Lucas, Cawte (Purkis) , De Meyer, Andrade Un-used sub: M.Munday