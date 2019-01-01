Andrade bags back-to-back hat-tricks for Alfold in Storrington victory ahead of ‘tough month’

Tiago Andrade netted his second successive hat-trick as Alfold eased to a 3-0 derby victory over Storrington on Saturday.

The striker had bagged a treble last time out in ‘Fold’s 10-0 demolition of Midhurst midway through December.

And he followed that up with another three goals at the weekend to keep second-placed Alfold, who have a game in hand, five points behind Division 1 leaders Steyning Town.

Alfold, who have won team of the month for December, were missing key men Sam Lemon and Dan Hallett, but started brightly and had a couple of good chances early on with the partnership of Johden De Meyer and Tiago Andrade causing problems for the Swans back line.

Alfold were in front on 15 minutes and it came from their devastating attacking duo. After a bursting run, De Meyer shot was saved by the Storrington keeper only to be parried into the path of in-form Andrade to make it 1-0.

Ten minutes later, Jamie Wanstall weaved his way into the box before being brought down for a stone wall penalty, Andrade stepped up and calmly placed his penalty low into the corner.

There were more chances to put the game beyond Storrington but their defence battled to keep the Alfold attack at bay. Swans did get through on goal after some miscommunication at the back which saw the reliable Luis Correia to pull off a fine save from a one-on-one chance.

In the second half, it was more of the same from Alfold who pushed for more goals. Jack Stafford came close with some long-range efforts as well as striking the post after a powerful run.

The third goal came from Andrade who attempted an overhead kick only to make very minimal contact with the ball which caught the goalkeeper off guard and crept in off the post.

Alfold manager Jack Munday said: “It was great to add another three points on to the board from our last game of 2018.

“We have a tough month ahead with a couple of rivals in that list as well as our next away trip to Bexhill on Tuesday night, which, will be without doubt, our hardest game of the season against, who, in my opinion, are the best team in the league.

“We are very happy with our current form and we hope this can continue over these next four or five games.”

Alfold: Correia, Sultan, Jacques, Howard, Cawte, Gray, Nourse, Stafford, Wanstall, De Meyer, Andrade. Subs: Chowney, Purkis, Wragg.