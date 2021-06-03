Horsham supporters should expect more new faces this summer

Horsham manager Dominic Di Paola. Picture by Steve Robards

The midfielder signed for the Hornets on Sunday. The ex-Whyteleafe and Corinthian-Casuals man had agreed to move to The Camping World Community Stadium last November, but the 2020-21 campaign was subsequently curtailed by the pandemic and Wilson was unable to join.

But Horsham’s first summer signing did make a clutch of appearances for the club, scoring a couple of goals, in a series of friendlies in December.

The Hornets followed up the signing of Wilson by snapping up versatile winger Tom Richards from Kingstonian earlier today (Thursday).

Speaking on Wilson, Di Paola said: “He played a number of friendlies for us in December, and we played a trial game about six weeks ago and he was involved so he’s been around the group for quite a time really, since October.

“It’s good that he’s finally been announced and he can play in a number of positions, which is good for us as well.

“He’s a good athlete, mobile, he’s got good energy and I think the boys like him which is always good.”

But this has been offset by the departure of seven of last season’s team, including defender Jerry O’Sullivan and one of the heroes of Horsham’s fairytale FA Cup run in 2008, Lewis Taylor.

Di Paola admitted that the handful of Hornets that have left will need to be replaced, and that fans should expect more new faces to arrive at The Camping World Community Stadium in the coming weeks.

He added: “There will be a few because we’ve lost quite a few. We’re going to have to replace them.

“We’re looking to get around 17, 18 players in the squad for the start of the season.

“I think we’ve got 13 or so with Brad announced so we’re going to look to get around to that figure again.

“There should be a few coming over the next two or three weeks but we’re pretty much sorted.

“It’s just a case of trying to tie them up and get paperwork done and stuff like that.