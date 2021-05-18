Horsham retain eight ahead of new season

Captain Jack Brivio is one of eight players to commit to Horsham ahead of the 2021-22 campaign. Picture by Steve Robards

Captain Jack Brivio, club legend Gary Charman, Rob O'Toole, Will Miles, Harvey Sparks, Charlie Harris, Tom Day and Doug Tuck have all agreed to return to The Camping World Community Stadium for next season.

Brivio, O'Toole, Miles, Sparks and Harris all played key roles in securing the Hornets' promotion to the Isthmian Premier Division in 2019.

Charman will look to break Mark Stepney's long-standing appearance record of 614 games next season.

The club stalwart is just six games short of breaking the remarkable total.

Horsham have also confirmed the first five players who won't be returning for the upcoming campaign.

Arron Hopkinson, Reece Hall, Kieran Monlouis, David Ray and Lewis Taylor have all left the club.

Meanwhile, the Hornets's pre-season friendly at home to National League South outfit Hampton & Richmond Borough on Saturday, July 24 has been cancelled due to a fixture clash.