Horsham boss Di Paola: Managerial departure at Brightlingsea leaves us in the dark

Dominic Di Paola confirmed Gary Charman will miss Horsham's trip to Brightlingsea Regent in the Isthmian Premier on Saturday. Picture by Lyn Phillips & Trevor Staff

That is the view of Hornets manager Dominic Di Paola after Regent parted company with manager Tom Austin on Wednesday

Austin oversaw eight consecutive defeats in all competitions before his departure. Regent’s abysmal form has seen them plummet to fourth-from-bottom, four points ahead of bottom-of-the-table Horsham, although Brightlingsea have played three games more.

The Hornets meanwhile, fresh from a valiant FA Cup first round display at League Two Carlisle United last weekend, are looking for a first Isthmian Premier win since August 28.

Di Paola admitted he was unsure what to expect from the Essex outfit after Austin’s departure, but was confident Horsham could turn their good recent performances into victories.

He said: “We’ve no idea who will play for them, what their tactics will be, we don’t really know anything, so we’re kind of in the dark.

“But we’re going up and there and we’re playing well at the moment. We might not have had great results recently but there’s been some really good performances.

“Bishop’s Stortford was good, I thought [the 1-0 loss at] Kingstonian was a good, battling performance and we were a bit unlucky not to get something out of that.

“[The 3-2 FA Trophy defeat against] Carshalton was good. Obviously Carlisle was good, and Pagham was good, so we might not be getting results but we’re playing better than we were a month ago. Now it’s about turning those performances into wins.

“But we’re bang up for it. We want to make sure we’re at our best on Saturday, and the boys know that we’ve got to start getting some results.”

Di Paola confirmed that the Hornets will be missing Tom Day, Alex Malins, Will Miles and Gary Charman on Saturday due to injury.

Horsham will be running a coach to Brightlingsea this Saturday.

Seats are available to travel on the coach with the players and supporters, departing Hop Oast Park & Ride at 10.45am, at the regular fare of £13.