Horsham boss Di Paola: We showed character in Bishop's Stortford draw

Shamir Fenelon netted a late equaliser for ten-man Horsham in their 1-1 draw with Bishop's Stortford. Picture by Jon Rigby

Danny Dudley was sent off for the Hornets on the stroke of half-time before Ryan Charles headed the Blues in front on 58 minutes.

But Shamir Fenelon, on his return to the side after injury, popped up in the fifth minute of second-half stoppage time to claim Horsham’s first point in four games.

The draw left the Hornets second-from-bottom in the table. Di Paola’s side sit three points behind place-above East Thurrock United following last night's 1-0 defeat at Kingstonian.

Di Paola said: “I thought we had looked better than we had in the previous three league games.

“We looked like we had a bit more about us.

“At the moment for us it’s about getting a foothold and a bit of confidence. It’s what we need at the moment.

“We’ve got to try to grab a result from somewhere.

“If we do that, suddenly things seem a lot more rosy and the boys’ confidence starts to flow a little bit.

“We’ve got a good attitude in general. I think the boys work hard for each other and morale is good within the team.

“I expect them to give everything like that and it didn’t surprise me.

“We really went for it in the second half. The boys have always got that in their locker.