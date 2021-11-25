Horsham boss Di Paola hails travelling supporters after vital victories

Dominic Di Paola hailed Horsham’s supporters for roaring his side to two away victories this week. Picture by Derek Martin Photography and Art

The Hornets made it three Isthmian Premier wins on the spin after a vital 3-1 success at Leatherhead on Saturday and a 1-0 victory at Carshalton Athletic on Monday evening.

First half goals from Eddie Dsane, Shamir Fenelon and Lee Harding put Horsham 3-0 up at Leatherhead in the battle of the division’s bottom two.

Michael Bakare struck for the Tanners on 39 minutes before the Hornets’ Charlie Hester-Cook saw red card in the second half. But Horsham held on to claim a valuable three points.

Two days later, a 70th minute Harding goal saw the Hornets take the spoils at Carshalton to move up to 16th in the Isthmian Premier.

A large and vocal travelling contingent made their presence known in Horsham’s two games in Surrey.

And Di Paola was quick to pay tribute to the vociferous Hornets faithful.

He said: “We get nice support, it’s just nice when they’re loud. Saturday and Monday, they were really loud and it makes a big difference. It’s amazing.

“Since the FA Cup game a lot of supporters have seemed to have gotten their tails up and it does help.