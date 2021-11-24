Resurgent Horsham record two league wins in three days

Lee Harding was on the scoresheet in Horsham's wins at Leatherhead and Carshalton Athletic. Picture by Derek Martin Photography and Art

Saturday saw the Hornets pick up a vital 3-1 win at Leatherhead in the battle of the division's bottom two.

Three goals inside half-an-hour from Eddie Dsane, Shamir Fenelon and Lee Harding put the Hornets on track for a comfortable victory.

Michael Bakare reduced the deficit on 39 minutes but Horsham held out, despite Charlie Hester-Cook's second half sending off, to claim a priceless victory.

And the Hornets pick up their second win in three days with a 1-0 success at Carshalton Athletic.

Harding's second half strike secured a third consecutive Isthmian Premier win for Di Paola's charges.

The six points sees Horsham rise up to 16th in the table. The Hornets now sit five points clear of the relegation zone.

Di Paola said: "I thought the Leatherhead game was a tough one because the pitch wasn’t great.

"They brought in some new players so you never know what you’re going to be up against.

"But we started really well, and if it hadn't been for the goal we conceded before half-time we could’ve gone on and won even more comfortably.

"That gave them a little bit to stay in the game in the second half. It was an incentive.

"It was a good away win on a pitch that just got worse and worse and worse as the game went on.

"Monday night I thought we were excellent. We played really well against Carshalton.

"We had a lot of chances, we hit the crossbar three times, hit the post once, and had some real chances throughout the game.

"They had a breakaway near the end but Sam [Howes] made a good save.