FA Cup: Horsham out after brave effort in replay at Poole Town

Horsham missed out on a lucrative fourth qualifying round FA Cup tie after losing 2-1 in their replay at Poole Town.

Harvey Sparks gave Horsham the lead on 13 minutes - you can see his goal below - before Jamie Whisken equalised a minute before the break.

Five minutes after the break, the home took the lead when Corey Moore scored.

The club tweeted after the game: "Horsham unlucky tbh as they really battled well against a team from a higher league. Didn't look to be much between the sides. The Hornets created a lot of chances but couldn't beat a very good Poole keeper."

Poole Town will now face Bostik League Premier Division side Haringey Borough at their Coles Park Stadium in the next round.

Reaction to follow...

