Find out Horsham's potential FA Cup fourth qualifying round opponents in £25,000 clash

A away tie at Haringey Borough awaits Horsham in the fourth qualifying round of the FA Cup if they can find their way past Poole Town on Tuesday night.

The draw for the next round of the historic competition was made at Wembley at lunchtime and the Hornets and Poole will meet again in a replay on at the Black Gold Stadium tomorrow to determine who will take on Bostik League Premier Division side.



The two teams could not be separated as the third qualifying round tie ended in a 1-1 draw at a soggy and windswept Culver Road on Saturday afternoon.



Richard Gillespie put the higher-ranking Dolphins ahead after barely 90 seconds, when he headed past Josh Pelling at his near post, but Joe Shelley’s header restored parity just a minute before the break and that was how it remained.

Each winning club in the fourth round qualifying - which takes place on the weekend of October 20 - will receive £25,000 from The FA prize fund and a place in the first round proper.

The 32-tie draw - which is the sixth round of the competition - was carried out by former Chelsea, Swindon and Luton striker Sam Parkin and non-League football connoisseur Tony Incenzo and hosted by Ray Stubbs live on talkSPORT 2.



The 24 teams that make up the National League, previously exempt, also entered the competition at this stage.



The Hornets are one of three Sussex side still in the competition with Worthing travelling to Ebbsfleet United and Eastbourne Borough at home Slough Town to Bristol Manor Farm.

