FA Cup: Horsham face replay after Poole Town draw

Horsham will face an FA Cup replay as they drew with Poole Town 1-1 at Culver Road today.

The Hornets went behind early to a second minute Richard Gillespie strike, but Joe Shelley scored in the 44th minute to ensure the replay.

SEE ALSO Di Paola backs underdogs Horsham to be up to the test against Poole Town in the FA Cup | Crawley Town 2 Cambridge United 0: Gambin and Palmer goals bring fourth successive home win | ‘Cup exploits can’t distract us from bread and butter’



In the SCFL Premier Division, Loxwood enjoyed a 5-1 win over Eastbourne United with Josh Courtney, Josh Neathey, Michael Wood, Harry Williams and Archie Goddard scoring the goals.

Broadbridge Heath lost 3-2.